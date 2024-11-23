Kuwait Army Brass Band Performs At Avenues As Part Of Gulf Weeks Activities

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Jalis KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) - The Kuwaiti Brass organized Saturday a distinguished musical show, as part of the Gulf Weeks activities accompanying the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which is scheduled to be hosted by the State of Kuwait on December 1. Visitors to the Avenues Mall enjoyed the musical show, which included playing musical of songs about Arabian Gulf relations. (end) kmd

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.