Heating Season 2024/2025 Progressing Smoothly In Most Regions Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has reported on the status of the 2024/2025 heating season as of November 23.

The regional summary was published on the ministry's page, seen by Ukrinform.

According to the report, communities in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Transcarpathia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Poltava, Rivne, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions are fully supplied with heat.

In several regions, repair works are still ongoing to address the consequences of the massive attack on November 17. Specifically, in Odesa, there is no central heating in 55 residential buildings. The heating system is being launched, and the work is scheduled to be completed by November 26.

The situation remains critical in Kryvyi Rih, where around 110,000 residents lack heating. Efforts to eliminate emergencies on the heating networks are ongoing.

As a result of November 17 attack, 41 settlements in Mykolaiv region are experiencing limited electricity supply.

Residents of the frontline Pokrovsk community in Donetsk region also remain without heat. In other communities, where the security situation allows, the heating season is ongoing.

In Zaporizhzhia region, 187 out of 203 heating plants are operational, and all residential buildings are heated.

In Sumy region, due to the security situation, heating medium will not be supplied to 11 heating plants.

The heating season has begun in 48 communities in Kharkiv region. In eight communities of Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts, it is not possible to start seven residential buildings due to ongoing repair works. Due to damage to the heating and energy equipment at thermal power stations caused by enemy strikes, work is continuing to provide heat and energy to residents in three communities and the city of Kharkiv.

In Kherson region, centralized heating is only available in the city of Kherson. Heating medium has been supplied to 27 heating plants, and the connection process is ongoing. Currently, 327 buildings are connected, which accounts for 36.9% of the total number.

As previously reported, Ukrainian energy workers continue restoration efforts following the massive Russian attack on November 17 and are strengthening the energy system for the heating season. The attack caused damage to infrastructure in Odesa, Vinnytsia, Rivne, Volyn, and Lviv regions.