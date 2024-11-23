Int'l Book Fair Commemorates Kuwait Capital Of Arab Culture '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- As part of the 47th session of Kuwait International Fair, a cultural discussion was held on Saturday, with a number of men of letters, artists and intellectuals taking part.

The discussion, held at Cultural Cafe in Hall No. 6 in Mishref, focused on events celebrating Kuwait selection as Capital of Arab Culture and 2025.

Secretary-General of the National Council for Culture, Arts and Literature (NCCAL) Dr. Mohammad Al-Jassar said that Kuwait's recognition as the Capital of Arab Culture and Media in 2025 is vital for enhancing its role as a cultural hub.

He emphasized the importance of culture in national identity and its role in fostering global interactions. The year-long celebration will showcase Kuwaiti literature, art, and intellect through various exhibitions, performances, and cultural exchange programs.

Director-General of ALECSO Dr. Mohammad Ould Amar praised the initiative, highlighting ALECSO's unwavering commitment to promoting cultural collaboration across the Arab world.

He noted that while a city is chosen as the capital of culture each year, Jerusalem remains the permanent capital. He affirmed ALECSO's dedication to developing vibrant cultural spaces that support social integration and enrich local communities. (end)

