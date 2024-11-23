Eight Communities In Kharkiv Region Remain Without Heating
11/23/2024 7:11:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight communities in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region remain without heating.
Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov announced this on Ukrainian television, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"On the one hand, we continue to repair the damage caused earlier this year and ensure a stable heating season where possible. However, eight communities in areas of active hostilities remain without heating," Syniehubov said.
He specified that the affected areas include the Kharkiv district, Lyptsi, the Vovchansk sector in the Chuhuiv district, and the Kupiansk sector.
Syniehubov noted that evacuation efforts from dangerous areas are ongoing.
