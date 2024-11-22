The Two Women Arrested With $2 Million In Cash In Ecuador Had Stopped In Panama

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Quito, Ecuador: The president of Ecuador, Daniel Noboa announced through his social networks an unusual situation that occurred at one of the country's airports, located in the city of Quito. Ecuadorian President Noboa reported the detention of two Ecuadorian women from the Dominican Republic, who stopped over in Panama, who were traveling with $2 million in cash“as if it were something common,” said Noboa. In the image shared on social media, an Ecuadorian passport can be seen on the table, but the nationality of the women is not specified.

The money seized by customs agents was found in a white security bag and in bundles of 100 dollars, according to what can be seen in the images. According to the president, Ecuador finds itself in a“context where certain sectors are trying to destabilize the government through mobilizations,” which is why he questioned whether it was a“coincidence.” He added that he gave the order for the Ministry of Economy, once the process of domain extinction is completed, to use the confiscated resources for the heritage preservation of the historic center of Quito. Victor Hugo Zárate, commander of the Ecuadorian Police, confirmed that several additional arrests were made in Quito, of people who were allegedly collaborating to facilitate the transfer of money.