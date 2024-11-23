عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Pays Tribute To Firefighter Who Embraced Martyrdom On Duty

Kuwait Pays Tribute To Firefighter Who Embraced Martyrdom On Duty


11/23/2024 3:02:56 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait paid tribute on Saturday to Kuwait Fire Force Firefighter Abdullah Al-Farsi in Al-Sulaibikhat cemetery, who tragically fell as a martyr while extinguishing a fire on Friday.
In a statement by the force, the KFF Chief Major General Talal Al-Roumi expressed condolences by the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to the family of the firefighter.
The mourners were led by Maj. Gen. Al-Roumi, alongside a number of commanders of the fire force, as well as a large gathering of citizens and residents. (end)
ajr





MENAFN23112024000071011013ID1108918634


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search