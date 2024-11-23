Kuwait Pays Tribute To Firefighter Who Embraced Martyrdom On Duty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait paid tribute on Saturday to Kuwait Fire Force Firefighter Abdullah Al-Farsi in Al-Sulaibikhat cemetery, who tragically fell as a martyr while extinguishing a fire on Friday.

In a statement by the force, the KFF Chief Major General Talal Al-Roumi expressed condolences by the Acting Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud to the family of the firefighter.

The mourners were led by Maj. Gen. Al-Roumi, alongside a number of commanders of the fire force, as well as a large gathering of citizens and residents. (end)

