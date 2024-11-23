Kuwait Pays Tribute To Firefighter Who Embraced Martyrdom On Duty
11/23/2024 3:02:56 PM
KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait paid tribute on Saturday to Kuwait Fire Force Firefighter Abdullah Al-Farsi in Al-Sulaibikhat cemetery, who tragically fell as a martyr while extinguishing a fire on Friday.
In a statement by the force, the KFF Chief Major General Talal Al-Roumi expressed condolences by the Acting Prime Minister, Minister of Defense and Minister of Interior sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah to the family of the firefighter.
The mourners were led by Maj. Gen. Al-Roumi, alongside a number of commanders of the fire force, as well as a large gathering of citizens and residents. (end)
