Kuwait Army Holds Greening Day Event
Date
11/23/2024 8:04:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 23 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Air Defense Force of the army organized a "Greening Day" event on Saturday, under guidance of Major-General Khaled Al-Shriaan, aimed at planting 1,500 seedlings and distributing 3,000 seedlings to various units.
The event is part of an effort to enhance environmental sustainability and improve the quality of life, contributing to achieving sustainable development, said the Defense Ministry in a statement
Additionally, the ministry added that the initiative aims to increase the green areas in various camps of the army, resulting in a positive and healthy atmosphere for work. (end)
as
