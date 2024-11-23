News break about Trump appointing Indian-American as co-head of DOGE

(MENAFN) When news broke of US President-elect Donald Trump's decision to appoint Indian-American biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy as co-head of the Department of Efficiency (DOGE), alongside Elon Musk, a small town in Kerala, India, erupted with excitement. The town of Vadakkenchery, located 300km north of the state capital Thiruvananthapuram, celebrated with temple bells ringing and special prayers. The community joyfully marked the occasion, sharing sweets and offering thanks for their “boy’s” achievement.



Vivek’s ancestral home in Vadakkenchery, a modest single-story house with lion statues at the gate, is a symbol of the family's roots. His father, Ganapathy, had moved to the US in the 1970s, where he married Dr. Geetha Ramaswamy, a geriatric psychiatrist.



Residents recalled Vivek’s visit to the town in 2018, when he expressed his aspirations, including his dream of one day becoming the US president. His recent appointment was seen as the first step in achieving that goal. Friends and neighbors, such as V.R. Ramaswamy, a local businessman, expressed admiration for Vivek’s confidence and ambition from a young age, predicting his eventual rise to power.



The celebration extended beyond the Brahmin community, with people from all walks of life in the town showing their support for Vivek’s success. Local taxi driver M. Kannan and temple administrator P.K. Jayakumar emphasized the pride the town feels as it gains recognition through Vivek’s accomplishments. The town is preparing to give him a grand reception when he visits next, reflecting the pride of Vadakkenchery in his global success.



Many believe that Vivek has the potential to lead the US, with V.R. Ramaswamy predicting that it is only a matter of time before he becomes the president of the world’s largest democracy.



