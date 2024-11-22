Coldplay Infinity Tickets Sold Out Within Minutes - All You Need To Know About Upcoming Shows In Mumbai, Ahmedabad

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Infinity tickets for upcoming Coldplay concerts sold out within minutes on Friday as hundreds of fans queued up on Bookmyshow. The sale came days after the popular British announced a fourth show in Ahmedabad due to“incredible fan demand”. The sale also came amid a brewing controversy over alleged 'black marketing of tickets' after they were sold out within minutes.

What are Infinity Tickets?

Infinity tickets are allocated for every Coldplay show in order to make shows more accessible to fans for an affordable price. Such tickets are typically priced around $20 and the seats are randomly allocated anywhere within the venue irrespective of pricing and categories.



The tickets were sold for ₹2,000 on Bookmyshow - with the sale starting at noon and ending within minutes for all the venues and dates. Fans were permitted to buy these tickets in pairs and purchase was limited to two tickets at a time.

The seat locations will be disclosed when the attendee picks up their tickets on the day of the show. The tickets must be collected in person with a matching photo ID at the box office. According to the official Coldplay site any resale or transfer of Infinity tickets will make them void without a refund.



When and where are the Coldplay shows?

Coldplay had first announced two Mumbai-based shows in mid-September - marking their return to India after nearly a decade. The music group added a third concert at the DY Patil Stadium on popular demand before announcing its fourth show in Ahmedabad.



The pop-rock band is now slated to perform on:

January 18 - DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

January 19 - DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

January 21 - DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai

January 25 - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The upcoming concerts will be part of a global tour in support of their album Music of the Spheres that began in 2022. Chris Martin (lead vocals), Jonny Buckland (guitar), Guy Berryman (bass), and Will Champion (drums) have gained a reputation for producing electrifying performances that connect deeply with fans.

