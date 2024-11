Grab A Free Turkey This Thanksgiving: Your Guide To A Holiday Feast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in the US can look for ways to enjoy a festive meal without breaking the bank. A number of grocery chains and retailers are offering generous promotions, including free turkeys and discounted meal bundles, to help make holiday feasts more affordable.

Whether you're seeking a full meal deal or just looking to grab a free turkey, these offers provide an excellent opportunity to save while still enjoying the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving .

Here's a roundup of the best grocery store deals for free turkeys and budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options.

Grocery store deals for free Turkeys

Several grocery chains across the US are offering promotions that will reward shoppers with a free turkey or holiday item when they meet certain spending requirements:

Acme Market: Spend at least $300 by November 28 and receive a coupon for a free Signature Farms frozen turkey.

Foodtown: Spend $400 using a Foodtown Club Card and get a free store-brand turkey.

Giant Food Stores: Earn 400 reward points by November 28 to receive a free turkey (one point equals about $1).

Hy-Vee: Purchase a Hormel Cure 81 ham and receive a free Honeysuckle White frozen turkey throughout November.

ShopRite: Spend $400 on a ShopRite Price Plus Club Card by November 28 to claim a free holiday item such as a turkey, ham, or lasagna.

Weis Markets: Accumulate 400 points by November 28 and choose from a turkey, turkey breast, ham, or even a vegan Tofurky roast.

WinCo Foods: Spend at least $125 in one purchase by November 27 to get a free Honeysuckle White or Jennie-O turkey.

Many retailers are offering discounted meal bundles to help families enjoy a festive meal. Here's a quick look at some budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options available from popular stores:

Aldi Dinner Bundle

Cost: ~$47

Servings: Feeds 10

Includes: Turkey, spices, gravy, rolls, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more

Available through: Nov. 27

Walmart Holiday Meal

Cost: ~$52

Servings: Feeds 8

Includes: Frozen turkey, rolls, corn, pecan pie, and more

Available through: Dec. 24

Target Thanksgiving Meal

Cost: $20

Servings: Feeds 4

Includes: Frozen turkey, potatoes, gravy, and stuffing

Kroger Freshgiving Meal

Cost: ~$27

Servings: Feeds 10

Includes: Frozen turkey, sweet potato, gravy, stuffing, and more

Meijer Deluxe Turkey Dinner

Cost: $60

Servings: Feeds 6

Includes: Turkey, cranberries, green bean casserole, stuffing, and gravy

Sam's Club Thanksgiving Meal

Cost: $100

Servings: Feeds 10

Includes: Turkey, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more

(Source: USA Today)

These giveaways and promotions provide a great opportunity for families to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal without spending a fortune. Whether through community-driven events or in-store deals, there's no shortage of ways to secure a free turkey this holiday season.