Grab A Free Turkey This Thanksgiving: Your Guide To A Holiday Feast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As Thanksgiving approaches, many families in the US can look for ways to enjoy a festive meal without breaking the bank. A number of grocery chains and retailers are offering generous promotions, including free turkeys and discounted meal bundles, to help make holiday feasts more affordable.
Whether you're seeking a full meal deal or just looking to grab a free turkey, these offers provide an excellent opportunity to save while still enjoying the traditional flavors of Thanksgiving .
Here's a roundup of the best grocery store deals for free turkeys and budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options.
Grocery store deals for free Turkeys
Several grocery chains across the US are offering promotions that will reward shoppers with a free turkey or holiday item when they meet certain spending requirements:
Acme Market: Spend at least $300 by November 28 and receive a coupon for a free Signature Farms frozen turkey.
Foodtown: Spend $400 using a Foodtown Club Card and get a free store-brand turkey.
Giant Food Stores: Earn 400 reward points by November 28 to receive a free turkey (one point equals about $1).
Hy-Vee: Purchase a Hormel Cure 81 ham and receive a free Honeysuckle White frozen turkey throughout November.
ShopRite: Spend $400 on a ShopRite Price Plus Club Card by November 28 to claim a free holiday item such as a turkey, ham, or lasagna. Also Read
| 5 money lessons to learn from Thanksgiving
Weis Markets: Accumulate 400 points by November 28 and choose from a turkey, turkey breast, ham, or even a vegan Tofurky roast.
WinCo Foods: Spend at least $125 in one purchase by November 27 to get a free Honeysuckle White or Jennie-O turkey. Also Read
| Bomb Cyclone hits Northwest US, killing 2 and causing widespread power outages Discounted Thanksgiving meal options for budget-conscious shoppers
Many retailers are offering discounted meal bundles to help families enjoy a festive meal. Here's a quick look at some budget-friendly Thanksgiving meal options available from popular stores:
Aldi Dinner Bundle
Cost: ~$47
Servings: Feeds 10
Includes: Turkey, spices, gravy, rolls, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more
Available through: Nov. 27
Walmart Holiday Meal
Cost: ~$52
Servings: Feeds 8
Includes: Frozen turkey, rolls, corn, pecan pie, and more
Available through: Dec. 24
Target Thanksgiving Meal
Cost: $20
Servings: Feeds 4
Includes: Frozen turkey, potatoes, gravy, and stuffing
Kroger Freshgiving Meal
Cost: ~$27
Servings: Feeds 10
Includes: Frozen turkey, sweet potato, gravy, stuffing, and more
Meijer Deluxe Turkey Dinner
Cost: $60
Servings: Feeds 6
Includes: Turkey, cranberries, green bean casserole, stuffing, and gravy
Sam's Club Thanksgiving Meal
Cost: $100
Servings: Feeds 10
Includes: Turkey, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, pumpkin pie, and more
(Source: USA Today) Also Read
| Stormy Thanksgiving ahead in US: Back-to-back storms may disrupt travel plans
These giveaways and promotions provide a great opportunity for families to enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal without spending a fortune. Whether through community-driven events or in-store deals, there's no shortage of ways to secure a free turkey this holiday season.
MENAFN22112024007365015876ID1108915979
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.