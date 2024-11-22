Russian Forces Strike Zaporizhzhia Region Twice, No Casualties Reported
11/22/2024 7:12:23 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces carried out two airstrikes in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to preliminary reports, causing damage but no injuries.
Ukrinform reports this citing citing post on Telegram by the Chief of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov.
“Russians launched two strikes. One strike hit a rural settlement, damaging a farming enterprise. Another strike targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia, partially destroying storage facilities of private businesses. Nearby residential houses were also damaged by the blast wave and debris.
Initial reports indicate no injuries among civilians or emergency personnel.
Emergency services are on-site managing the aftermath and assessing damages.
The attacks occurred amidst ongoing air raid alerts in the region.
