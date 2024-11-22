Starmer Responds To Russian Ambassador's Claims: The UK Is Not At War With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The UK Prime Keir Starmer has stated that Britain is not at war with Russia but will continue to support Ukraine, which has been enduring Russian aggression for over 1,000 days.

He said this in the interview with the BBC in response to comments by Russia's ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, about London's alleged "direct involvement", as reported by Ukrinform citing the Sky News .

"No, we're not at war, but Ukraine certainly is, because Ukraine has been invaded by Russia, and that war has now been going on for just over 1,000 days. That's 1,000 days of aggression from Russia and 1,000 days of sacrifice for Ukraine, and that is why we've said consistently that we stand by Ukraine. We cannot allow Putin to win this war," the British Prime Minister stated.

Starmer also dismissed Putin's threats about using weapons against countries that allow Ukraine to strike Russian territory with Western-supplied arms, calling it "irresponsible rhetoric."

Earlier, the Russian ambassador claimed that the UK was "directly involved" in the war due to Ukraine's use of British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles in strikes on Russian targets.

As reported by media outlets, Ukrainian forces recently launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles at military facilities in Russia.

On November 21, Vladimir Putin stated that Russia launched a medium-range ballistic missile Oreshnik at Dnipro, allegedly in retaliation for the use of American and British long-range missiles on targets in Russia's Kursk and Bryansk regions.