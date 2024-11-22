British PM, NATO Sec Gen Discuss Winter Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) British Prime Keir Starmer and Secretary General Mark Rutte held discussions on Friday regarding the situation in Ukraine ahead of the winter season.

This is according to a press release on the UK government's website, as reported by Ukrinform.

Rutte and Starmer discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated the“importance of putting the country in the strongest possible position going into the winter.”

They then turned to the recent deployment of DPRK to Russia, and both agreed this only served to further underline the indivisibility of Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific security.

The British Prime Minister also underscored the need for all NATO countries to step up in support of their collective defense and updated on government's progress on the strategic defense review.

As previously reported, on November 21, Switzerland provided humanitarian assistance to Ukraine by delivering powerful pumps to ensure heating in Odesa, which faces threats to its energy infrastructure due to Russian attacks.