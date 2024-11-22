Authorities To Deploy Over 10,000 Additional Paramilitary Troopers In India's Manipur

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 23 (NNN-PTI) – The security adviser of the local government, in India's Manipur, Kuldiep Singh, yesterday said, the will send over 10,000 additional paramilitary troopers, to the trouble-torn north-eastern state to contain the situation.

According to Singh, with the addition of 90 companies (approximately 10,800 personnel) of the paramilitary forces, the total number of companies deployed in Manipur has reached 288.

A fresh cycle of violence erupted in the state earlier this month, after a tribal woman belonging to the Kuki community was allegedly fired upon and subsequently burnt to death, after gunmen from the opposite Meitei community resorted to arson.

Manipur has been on edge since May 3 last year, when large-scale violence broke out in the state during a tribal protest, over the inclusion of the non-tribal Meitei community for a scheduled tribe status, designated for disadvantaged socio-economic groups, which gives them reservations in education and government jobs.– NNN-PTI

