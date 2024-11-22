Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 3,642
Date
11/22/2024 7:21:48 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Beirut: The total number of victims of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has risen to 3,642 dead, and 15,356 wounded.
The Lebanese Ministry of health said in a statement on Friday that the number of those killed in the aggression reached 59 within 24 hours, and 112 others were wounded, as the Israeli army carried out 134 airstrikes and shelling on various areas of Lebanon, most of them in the south (54 raids), Nabatieh (48 raids), Baalbek-Hermel (17 raids) and Mount Lebanon (15 raids), bringing the total number of attacks to 13,976.
Read Also
US reports first bird-flu case in a child
WHO keeps mpox at highest alert level
Fears for Gaza hospitals as fuel, other aid run low
It indicated that, until November 20, 231 children were killed and 1,346 others were injured, while the number of women killed was 674, and 2,697 others were injured.
In the health sector, the total number of dead reached 214, and the injured reached 321.
As for the number of displaced persons, the statement explained that the total number reached more than 1.2 million displaced persons in and outside shelters, while the number of shelters reached 1,177 centers, including 720 official and private educational institutions, 976 of which reached their maximum capacity.
Lebanon has been subjected to Israeli aggression for more than a year, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, and caused a large displacement movement from the southern regions.
MENAFN22112024000063011010ID1108916403
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.