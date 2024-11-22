Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Lebanon Rises To 3,642

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Beirut: The total number of of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon since October 2023 has risen to 3,642 dead, and 15,356 wounded.

The Lebanese of said in a statement on Friday that the number of those killed in the aggression reached 59 within 24 hours, and 112 others were wounded, as the Israeli carried out 134 and shelling on various areas of Lebanon, most of them in the south (54 raids), Nabatieh (48 raids), Baalbek-Hermel (17 raids) and Mount Lebanon (15 raids), bringing the total number of attacks to 13,976.



It indicated that, until November 20, 231 children were killed and 1,346 others were injured, while the number of women killed was 674, and 2,697 others were injured.

In the health sector, the total number of dead reached 214, and the injured reached 321.

As for the number of displaced persons, the statement explained that the total number reached more than 1.2 million displaced persons in and outside shelters, while the number of shelters reached 1,177 centers, including 720 official and private educational institutions, 976 of which reached their maximum capacity.

Lebanon has been subjected to Israeli aggression for more than a year, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, and caused a large displacement movement from the southern regions.