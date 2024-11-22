General Staff Update: 187 Combat Clashes On Frontlines Throughout Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 187 combat clashes have occurred on the front throughout the day, with Russians firing over 3,900 times at Ukraine's Defense Forces positions.

This is according to the General Staff of the Ukrainian update as of 22:00 on November 22, 2024, published on and reported by Ukrinform.

"Since the beginning of the day, there have been 187 combat clashes. Russians have launched two missile strikes with two missiles, 52 air strikes with 56 guided aerial bombs, and 748 kamikaze drone attacks, they have also fired over 3900 times at the Ukrainian troops' positions," the post reads.

In the Kharkiv secto r, the Russian forces unsuccessfully attempted to storm the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk three times. The enemy launched guided aerial bombs on Lyptsi and Okhrymivka.

In the Kupiansk sector , the enemy attacked the Ukrainian defenses near Zelenyi Hay, Hlushkivka, and Zahryzove six times. Two combat clashes are still ongoing.

In the Lyman sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks near Torske, Hrekivka, Terniv, Novoyehorivka, and Makiivka. One combat clash is ongoing. The enemy carried out air strikes in Ivanivka, Dronivka, Kryva Luka, and Bilohirivka.

In the Siversk sector , no offensive actions by the enemy were reported, but air strikes with guided bombs were carried out in the areas of Zakytne and Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk sector , there were four unsuccessful enemy attempts to advance near Stupochky and Chasiv Yar. One battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , the Russian forces, with air support, continue to push near Toretsk. Seven attacks have been repelled, one is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the enemy launched 40 storming and offensive operations. The most active areas were Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Sukhyi Yar, Pustynka, Hryhorivka, Dachenske, Petrivka, and Pushkine. Four skirmishes are still ongoing. The air strikes targeted Sukha Balka, Valentynivka, and Myrnohrad.

Preliminary estimates show that the Ukrainian forces eliminated 130 enemy personnel and wounded 160. Two tanks, one IFV, eight vehicles, a mortar, and two APCs were destroyed. Additionally, four tanks, one mortar, and one quad bike were damaged.

In the Kurakhove sector , there were 35 combat engagements. The enemy attempted to advance near Berestky, Sontsivka, Dalnie, Novodmytrivka, Kurakhove, Katerynivka, Romanivka, and Antonivka. Thirteen battles are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 15 enemy attacks near the villages of Trudove, Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Sukhi Yaly, and Novodarivka. Five clashes are ongoing. The enemy used air support in this direction.

In the Orikhiv sector , the Ukrainian troops repelled one attack towards Kamianske. The enemy carried out an air strike with glide bombs on Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovske sector , four enemy assaults were unsuccessful. The enemy used unguided rockets to hit Kozatske.

In Russia's Kursk region , the Ukrainian forces are holding their defense and repelled eight enemy attacks. Overall, the Russians have made 28 attempts to attack the Ukrainian positions today.

There have been no significant changes in the situation on other fronts.

