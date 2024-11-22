AFU Deny Presence Of North Korean Troops In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Reports claiming the presence of North Korean military personnel in Ukraine's Kharkiv region are false.

This is according to a statement by the Kharkiv Operational-Tactical Group (OTG) on , as cited by Ukrinform.

"The individual who initially disseminated this information is not an official spokesperson for the Kharkiv OTG and commented on the operational situation beyond their competence," the statement clarified.

The group urged outlets and the public to rely on updates published through the official communication channels of the of Ukraine.

It is noted that the operational environment in the Kharkiv section of the front remains stable, with Ukrainian forces successfully holding back Russian advances.

Earlier, the CNN reported claims of North Korean soldiers being spotted in the eastern part of Kharkiv region, citing unnamed sources.