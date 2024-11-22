(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia, citizens who criticize officials are reportedly punished by being sent to the most dangerous frontline positions.

This is according to an intercepted conversation released by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) and reported by Ukrinform.

The reveals a Russian advising his acquaintance not to criticize the authorities. "Any critical word on social can result in being sent on a 'meat assault,'" the man warned.

He recounted watching a YouTube where a Russian man criticized a government official and was subsequently deployed to a highly dangerous frontline position, effectively a death sentence. "It's better to keep a low profile," the man concluded.

He also shared a story about a friend who was sent to the frontline ("zero line") and was killed along with his entire unit by the Ukrainian defense forces.

HUR emphasized that Russia is using such punitive deployments as a form of repression while failing to honor its obligations to soldiers. Recent reports indicate that Russian soldiers often do not receive insurance payouts for injuries.

HUR reiterated that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will face justice.