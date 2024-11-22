Maharashtra Election Result Day: From Banks To Liquor Shops, What's Open And What's Closed On November 23

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Maharashtra assembly election results for 288 seats will be declared on November 23, for which took place on November 20. Pune Collector Suhas Diwase informed ANI that the administration is fully prepared for the result day.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday about the preparations for counting day, Diwase said,“Necessary barricading has been done. We are ready in terms of logistics. For counting , we have appointed micro-observers and counting supervisors.”

Furthermore, he said the vote counting would begin with postal ballots at 8:00 am. The storeroom will be opened an hour earlier to prepare for the process.“On average, 400 postal ballots will be counted at each table,” Diwase added.

On Saturday, the sale of alcohol will be prohibited across the financial capital, Mumbai, and other cities of Maharashtra. According to the Election Commission of India, the sale of alcoholic beverages will be banned until 6:00 pm on the vote-counting day.

Most exit polls predicted that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would most likely form the government, while others project a close contest.

Banks will be closed on November 23 because it is the fourth Saturday. If a person needs to visit the bank to complete any banking work or transaction this week, it can only be done on November 25 or later. The bank branches will remain closed on Sundays.

However, bank customers will be able to access Internet banking, SMS banking, and WhatsApp banking services for financial and non-financial transactions.

The Indian stock market will be closed on November 23. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Saturday on account of the weekend.

Roads

The Mumbai Traffic Police will be enforcing temporary traffic restrictions on November 23 from 1:00 am to 11:00 pm due to the counting of votes for the Maharashtra assembly elections. Commuters need to follow designated alternate routes to avoid delays.

The Mumbai Traffic Police stated in a post on X,“Due to Strong Room located at the Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi District Sports Complex, Sant Channyya Road Dharavi, Mumbai. Following traffic regulation and control shall come into temporary effect on 23/11/2024 at 00:01 hrs to 24:00 hrs (sic)."