Blinken To Partake In G7 Meeting -- Miller
Date
11/22/2024 3:04:35 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Anagni and Fiuggi, Italy and Vatican City, from November 23-27.
In Anagni and Fiuggi, the Secretary will attend the G7 Foreign Ministersآ' Meeting to discuss a range of issues with partners, including conflicts in the Middle East, Russiaآ's war against Ukraine, Indo-Pacific security, and the ongoing crises in both Haiti and Sudan, spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Friday.
Following the meeting, Secretary Blinken will travel to Vatican City for a meeting with Pope Francis, Cardinal Parolin, and Cardinal Gallagher to discuss pressing international concerns, including the Middle East and Russiaآ's aggression against Ukraine. (end)
rsr
MENAFN22112024000071011013ID1108915836
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.