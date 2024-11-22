Blinken To Partake In G7 Meeting -- Miller

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will to Anagni and Fiuggi, Italy and Vatican City, from November 23-27.

In Anagni and Fiuggi, the Secretary will attend the G7 Foreign Ministersآ' Meeting to discuss a range of issues with partners, including conflicts in the Middle East, Russiaآ's war against Ukraine, Indo-Pacific security, and the ongoing crises in both Haiti and Sudan, spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement on Friday.

Following the meeting, Secretary Blinken will travel to Vatican City for a meeting with Pope Francis, Cardinal Parolin, and Cardinal Gallagher to discuss pressing international concerns, including the Middle East and Russiaآ's aggression against Ukraine. (end)

