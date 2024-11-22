House Speaker: King's Protection Of Gaza, Hashemite Reign Both Reasons For Pride

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 22 (Petra)-- Lower House Speaker, Ahmad Safadi, said that the Throne Speech served as a guide for the House's future actions.Speaking to Jordan TV's "60 Minutes" program, Safadi added: "We are proud of our strong Jordanian identity, our brave army, and our security bodies, and we have the right to brag about our Hashemite rule and the protection of the King, the Queen, the Crown Prince, and Princess Salma for our people in Gaza."Safadi said that His Majesty the King has given the parties the programmatic responsibilities to enhance the House's performance. As a result, the MPs are now required to operate in accordance with programs that cater to Jordanians' desires.Many proposals were presented to the Islamic Action Front Party, but they insisted on the position of the Council's presidency. Safadi emphasized that the media is a significant partner and a mirror to convey the truth and opposing views. He also emphasized that no movement in the Lower House was excluded and that the absolute majority agreed on the permanent office.He went on to say, "We will apply the House's rules of procedures regarding attendance and absence from the House sessions, and today we are optimistic about the economic expertise in the government and Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan is experienced and competent." Safadi ended by saying: "All members of the Lower House are concerned with serving Jordan and the House includes broad competencies and accumulated experiences."