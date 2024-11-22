Learnev+ And Cartechiq Launch Globaltechiq To Transform Heavy-Duty Diagnostics With AI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WYLIE, Texas and LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LearnEV+ and CarTechIQ have joined forces to launch GlobalTechIQ, Inc., a joint venture delivering groundbreaking AI diagnostic for heavy-duty and off-highway vehicle repairs. This collaboration, operating under the name HeavyDutyIQ, leverages live, context-based AI solutions to transform repair processes and empower technicians with real-time, accurate recommendations.

GlobalTechIQ's AI assistant processes data from a broad array of sources, including heavy-duty OEMs, tier 1 suppliers, and industry veterans. By analyzing these inputs in real-time, the system provides context-aware, live recommendations tailored to specific symptoms and diagnostic trouble codes. This ensures technicians receive the most relevant and actionable solutions instantly.

“Repair shops face increasing complexity in diagnostics, electrical system repairs, and efficient troubleshooting are some of the key challenges faced by HD technicians and repair facilities today. Adding focused AI repair assistance technology to the diagnosis and repair process will drastically reduce diagnostic time and non-productive bay time by having AI-driven probable repair solutions available for the technician,” said John J. Stoeckinger, CEO of LearnEV+.

“Keeping up with ever-changing systems technology on today's vehicles is a challenge for all repair shops. In the passenger car and light duty market, our AI assistance technology provides probability-ranked repair recommendations with fast cycle times. We expect to offer similar results in the heavy-duty and off-road markets,” said Dean Ricciardulli, CEO of CarTechIQ Inc.

About LearnEV+

Learn EV, Inc. is an E-commerce training platform that educates technicians in the electric vehicles space. Using virtual and augmented reality headsets to support the platform. Learn EV, Inc. leverages the assets and industry expertise of“Independent Truck Repair Group” (iTRG) to accelerate the Platform.

About CarTechIQ

CarTechIQ, Inc. is a leading innovator in AI-powered automotive service and support. By using specialized AI and open large language models, CarTechIQ, Inc. equips technicians and software providers with advanced tools for efficient, informed decision-making. The company's mission is to transform the transportation industry by providing unparalleled guidance and cutting-edge technology.

