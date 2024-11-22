Vysion Technology Solutions Launches 2024 Holiday Hat, Coat, And Gloves Drive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrew Streetman, President & CEO of Vysion Solutions, OH, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vysion Technology Solutions, a leading provider of IT and technology consulting services, is excited to announce its annual Holiday Hat, Coat, and Gloves Drive. Commencing today and running through December 18, 2024, this community initiative aims to collect gently used or new winter clothing to support those in need across the central Ohio area.Founded in 1996, Vysion Technology Solutions has been dedicated to helping small and medium businesses reduce costs and improve client satisfaction across the United States. This holiday season, we're turning our attention to community support by encouraging the Columbus community to donate winter clothing and make a difference in the lives of individuals and families seeking warmth and comfort."Our mission extends way beyond providing IT solutions. We believe in giving back and supporting our community," said Andrew Streetman, President & CEO of Vysion Technology Solutions. "This drive is an opportunity for us to connect with our neighbors and spread kindness this winter. We hope our efforts will inspire others to engage in holiday giving."Benefits of Participating in the Drive:- Community Support: Help those in need by providing essential winter clothing.- Easy Drop-off: Visit Vysion Technology Solutions during business hours, Monday through Friday, 9AM to 5PM.- Impactful Contribution: Your donations contribute to the warmth and comfort of our community members.- Spread the Word: Encourage friends and family to join in and maximize our collective impact.The drive will not be operational on Thanksgiving and the Friday after thanksgiving.We encourage everyone in central Ohio to donate or share this initiative to amplify our reach.To donate your coat, hat or gloves:Visit Vysion Technology Solutions:8720 Orion Pl Ste 380,Columbus, OH 43240during normal business hours (M-F 8A-5P)About Vysion Technology Solutions:Vysion Technology Solutions, also known as VysionTech, is a trusted Managed Security Solutions Provider based in Columbus, Ohio. Since 1996, we've been assisting small to medium-sized businesses across the United States with innovative IT solutions. Our expertise in cybersecurity, cloud services, and IT consulting helps businesses gain control of their technology resources, allowing them to focus on growth and success.

