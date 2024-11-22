WFL Integrates Articulated Robot Into Machining Center Robotics & Automation News

عربي


WFL Integrates Articulated Robot Into Machining Center

11/22/2024 2:09:57 PM

(MENAFN- Robotics & automation News) WFL integrates articulated robot into machining center

WFL Millturn Technologies has integrated an articulated robot into its newly developed machining center.

The company says that an automated cell containing an articulated robot paired with a M35-G Millturn“offers numerous benefits that boost efficiency and quality in the manufacturing industry”.

Modern production technology calls for increasingly flexible and efficient solutions in order to meet market requirements – solutions such as an automated cell that connects an articulated robot to a M35-G Millturn.

With this combination, you can carry out complex machining processes quickly and accurately while also reducing production costs.

Thanks to automation, companies can increase productivity and the quality of their products while reducing their employees' workload.

WFL says the new robotic work cell has numerous advantages, including:

  • Continuous operation
  • Quick cycle times
  • Repeat accuracy
  • Minimises errors
  • Multifunctionality
  • Quick changeover times
  • Lower labour costs
  • Lower operating costs
  • Ergonomics
  • Improved safety
  • Easy expansion
  • Easy component integration

WFL says integrating an articulated robot into a M35-G Millturn is a“forward-looking investment” which helps companies to remain competitive and face the challenges of the modern world of manufacturing.

