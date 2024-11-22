WFL Integrates Articulated Robot Into Machining Center Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) WFL integrates articulated robot into machining center

WFL Millturn Technologies has integrated an articulated robot into its newly developed machining center.

The company says that an automated cell containing an articulated robot paired with a M35-G Millturn“offers numerous benefits that boost efficiency and quality in the industry”.

Modern production calls for increasingly flexible and efficient solutions in order to meet requirements – solutions such as an automated cell that connects an articulated robot to a M35-G Millturn.

With this combination, you can carry out complex machining processes quickly and accurately while also reducing production costs.

Thanks to automation, companies can increase productivity and the quality of their products while reducing their employees' workload.



WFL says the new robotic work cell has numerous advantages, including:



Continuous operation

Quick cycle times

Repeat accuracy

Minimises errors

Multifunctionality

Quick changeover times

Lower labour costs

Lower operating costs

Ergonomics

Improved safety

Easy expansion Easy component integration

WFL says integrating an articulated robot into a M35-G Millturn is a“forward-looking investment” which helps companies to remain competitive and face the challenges of the modern world of manufacturing.