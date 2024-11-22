10Th Annual Asian World Film Festival Announces Winners At Closing Night Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Abang Adik"

(Malaysia) Takes Home Snow Leopard for Best

Wu Kang-ren

( "Abang Adik" ) Named Best

Diamond

Bou Abboud

( "Arze" )

Wins Best

Sergei Bodrov

Honored with

Lifetime Achievement Award

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10th annual

Asian World Film Festival

(AWFF) announced its winners at a star-studded Closing Night Gala Awards Ceremony Thursday, November 21, at the Culver Theater. Over 60 films and special screenings, including 24 Academy Award submissions for Best International Feature Film, were presented over the nine days of the AWFF, held November 13 - 21.

The ceremony was hosted by Kyrgyz director and actress

Elnura Osmanalieva

and TV host, Golden Globe member, filmmaker and actor

Mico Saad .



FOR PHOTOS: CLICK HERE

Asian World Film Festival

Continue Reading

The Main Competition presented a series of exclusive Snow Leopard Awards with the assistance of Iris Wang, Jury President, producer ("Kung Fu Yoga,"

"The Composer"). Crime/drama

"Abang Adik"

(Malaysia), directed by Jin Ong, won the

Snow Leopard Award for Best Film . The film also won the Snow Leopard

Best Actor

Award for

Wu Kang-ren .

The Snow Leopard for Best Actress

went to

Diamond Bou Abboud

for the social dramedy

"Arze"

(Lebanon), directed by Mira Shaib.

The Snow Leopard

Special Jury Prize

went to family drama

" In the Arms of the Tree"

(Iran) directed by Babak Khajeh Pasha. The Snow Leopard Panavision Award for

Best Cinematography , along with a $45,000 Panavision Camera Package Grant, was awarded to cinematographer

Zhanrbek Yeleubek

for Kazakhstan's coming of age drama

" Bauryna Salu, " and accepted by the film's director Askhat Kuchinchirekov and producer Dias Feld. The Snow Leopard

Audience Award

went to

" The Glassworker "

(Pakistan), directed by Usman Riaz.

Writer, director and producer

Sergei Bodrov

("Mongol," "Prisoner of the Mountains")

received the AWFF

Lifetime Achievement Award . The award was presented by Kazakhstan actress

Ayanat Ksenbai

("About Mannequin").

Hong Kong filmmaker

Peter Ho-Sun Chan

("Warlords,"

"Comrades: Almost a Love Story") was presented with the

Outstanding Cinematic Achievement Award

by producer

Andre Morgan

("The Cannonball Run,"

"The Warlords"). The Rising Star Award

went to Filipino actress

Kathryn Bernardo

("The Hows of Us,"

"Hello, Love, Goodbye") presented by actress

Kieu Chinh

("The Joy Luck Club,"

"Hamburger Hill").

Executive Director Georges N. Chamchoum said, "There is always a beginning and end to everything-except at the Asian World Film Festival. This 10th Anniversary year was filled with inspiring milestones, discovery, joy, and thrills! The myriads of movies we screened, the special country spotlights and the dedicated filmmaker panels, have brought the richness of our heritage to the forefront. Asia is a wellspring of incredibly talented filmmakers, offering valuable lessons, especially in this age of technology. The AWFF continues to showcase exceptional movies filled with heart, soul, and captivating storytelling. Onward to November 2025!"

The Bruce Lee Award , in partnership with the Bruce Lee Foundation, was presented to martial artist and actor

Mark Dacascos

("Brotherhood of the Wolf," "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum") by Lee's daughter Shannon Lee, CEO of the Bruce Lee Foundation. The Asian Vision Best Film Award was given to "Night Courier" (Saudi Arabia), directed by Ali Kalthami.

The Short Film Jury composed of filmmakers and industry professionals from the U.S. and abroad, was headed by Jury President, Head of HDR Content Workflow, Barco)

Joachim Zell .

The Best Short Film , with a prize of a $15,000 Panavision Camera Package grant, went to

" Lullaby"

(UK/Vietnam) directed by Chi Thai. The award was presented by producer

Zhu Xufang

and accepted by actress

Mai Thu Huyen

("A Fragile Flower,"

"Kieu"). A Special Mention was given to

" Mar Mama " (Palestine), directed by Majdi El Omari.

The complete awards list is as follows:

SNOW LEOPARD COMPETITION AWARDEES



Best Picture : " Abang Adik " (Malaysia) directed by Jin Ong

Best Actor: Wu Kang-ren in "Abang Adik" (Malaysia)

Best Actress: Diamond Bou Abboud in "Arze" (Lebanon)

Panavision Best Cinematography: Zhanrbek Yeleubek for "Bauryna Salu" (Kazakhstan)

Special Jury Prize: " In the Arms of the Tree" (Iran) directed by Babak Khajeh Pasha Audience Award: " The Glassworker" (Pakistan) directed by Usman Riaz

SNOW LEOPARD HONORARY AWARDS



Lifetime Achievement Award – Sergei Bodrov

Outstanding Cinematic Achievement – Peter Ho-Sun Chan Rising Star Award – Kathryn Bernardo

ASIAN VISION BEST FILM AWARD:

"Night Courier" (Saudi Arabia)

directed by Ali Kalthami

AWFF BRUCE LEE AWARD

(in partnership with the Bruce Lee Foundation)



Mark

Dacascos



SHORT FILM FINALISTS



Best Short Film:

" Lullaby"

(UK/Vietnam) directed by Chi Thai

Special Mention:

" Mar Mama " (Palestine) directed by Majdi El Omari

The AWFF series of Snow Leopard Awards is bestowed in partnership with The Snow Leopard Trust

to raise awareness for the endangered snow leopard and their Asian ecosystem.







AWFF SPONSORS

The Asian World Film Festival is proudly sponsored by Aitysh Film, Pechanga Casino Resort, Panavision, Bruce Lee Foundation, Korean Cultural Center (Los Angeles), Korean Film Council (KOFIC), Taiwan Academy (Los Angeles), Hollywood Arab Film Association (Los Angeles), Vietnam Cinema Association (Hanoi, Vietnam), Hong Kong Economic & Trade Office, Kyrgyz Film,

Ministry of Culture & Tourism Republic of Turkiye,

Directorate General of Cinema (Turkiye),

Republic of Turkiye Los Angeles Consulate General, Beirut Film Association (Lebanon), Meihodo

(Japan), MoRedii, Culver City Arts Foundation, CAPE (Los Angeles),

AARP (California), Blackmagic Design, Emporium Thai (Los Angeles), NAMOO (Marina Del Rey), Jackson Market & Deli (Culver City,

Shin Beijing (Los Angeles), H.C. Foods and Asahi Beer, among many others.

ABOUT THE ASIAN WORLD FILM FESTIVAL (AWFF)

Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2024, the Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) was founded by Kyrgyz public figure Sadyk Sher-Niyaz to bring the best of Asian cinema to Los Angeles and to strengthen ties between the Asian and Hollywood film industries. The festival screens feature films from more than 50 countries, spanning from Japan to Turkey and Russia to India and Southeast Asia. As of 2024, AWFF is the only Los Angeles-based festival that showcases most Asian submissions Academy Award® and Golden Globe® for Best International Feature Film and Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language respectively. AWFF is a non-profit organization under Aitysh USA.

Follow AWFF on:

Website:

X (formally Twitter):



Facebook:



Instagram:



YouTube:

@asianworldfilmfestival3974

Media Contact:

Rick Markovitz

818-421-3334

[email protected]

SOURCE Asian World Film Festival

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED