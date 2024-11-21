IWBI Announces Inaugural Social Sustainability Summit In New York

(MENAFN- 3BL) NEW YORK, November 21, 2024 /3BL/ - The International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) is proud to host its inaugural Social Sustainability Summit in New York City on December 13. To be held at Citi's WELL Certified headquarters, this groundbreaking, full-day event will be IWBI's first-ever dedicated to driving the future of social sustainability. Aligned closely with the "S" in ESG, social sustainability is the practice of managing and optimizing an organization's impact on its people, community and broader societal systems.

“Organizations that excel in advancing social sustainability promote health, well-being, equity and resilience across their workforce, supply chain, consumers and communities,” said IWBI President and CEO Rachel Hodgdon.“We're thrilled to convene these leading organizations as they work to reshape the future of business by placing social sustainability at the heart of their strategies and operations.”

Through the Summit, IWBI will gather industry leaders, policymakers, financial institutions and innovators to explore sustainable finance strategies, the equitable transition to a low-carbon economy, global regulatory trends in sustainability and innovative approaches to enhance well-being for people and the planet. Attendees will engage in dynamic discussions focusing on how businesses can support employees, communities, consumers and workers throughout the value chain, while also learning from distinguished business and industry leaders who are speaking at the event.

Already, a lineup of outstanding speakers taking centerstage has been confirmed, including:



Monique Aiken, Managing Director, The Investment Integration Project (TIIP)

Harun Asad, Senior Director, Sustainability, Genentech

Liam Bates, CEO and Co-founder, Kaiterra

Kalin Braken, Real Estate Lead, World Economic Forum

Arsha Cazazian-Clement, Head of Corporate Real Estate - Americas | Global Head of Sustainability - GCS, Blackstone

Kevin Chow, Deputy Chief Representative, Hong Kong Monetary Authority New York Representative Office

Yun Fu, Associate Director - Innovative Finance, Milken Institute

Claudia Herbert Colfer, Head of Programming, Global Compact Local Network USA

Rachel Hodgdon, President and CEO, IWBI

Michael Hogan, Senior Associate - Global ESG, Hines

Monika Mantilla, CEO and Managing Partner, Altura Capital

Jana Martins, Former Climate and Trade Lead, European Parliament

Chrissa Pagitsas, CEO, Pagitsas Advisors

Chris Pyke, Chief Innovation Officer, GRESB

Laurie Rothenberg, Global Real Estate and Workplace Strategy Lead Counsel, Pfizer

Ayris Scales, Senior Vice President - Social Sustainability and Global Initiatives, Nareit

Alicia Silva, CEO and Founder, Revitaliza Consultores

Valerie Smith, Chief Sustainability Officer, Citi Jennifer Taranto, Vice President of Sustainability, STO Building Group

Through its programming, the Summit will feature several timely relevant topics, such as corporate leadership in social sustainability; the just transition to help ensure equity and inclusivity for all stakeholders in reaching climate and sustainability goals; and the critical role of real estate in shaping socially responsible environments that support the well-being of people.

“Increasingly, real estate practitioners and investors acknowledge the role that social sustainability can play in driving long-term financial returns,” said Kelly Worden, IWBI's Vice President of ESG and Social Sustainability.“We invite the real estate community to join us as we explore ways to create positive social impact throughout the real estate investment and development process, generating shared value for all stakeholders.”

The Summit will also cover a range of other vital topics, as financial experts, policymakers and industry pioneers dive into the powerful synergy between finance, regulations and sustainability. Discussions will explore the latest breakthroughs that are reshaping markets; how strategic investor engagement is catalyzing corporate sustainability; the far-reaching impact of global regulatory shifts on business practices; and innovative financial strategies that amplify social sustainability across sectors.

"Finance and regulatory frameworks are increasingly powerful forces driving sustainability from the top down, creating systemic shifts that resonate across industries,” said Minjia Yang, IWBI Vice President and Head of Sustainable Finance.“The growing recognition of social sustainability-including factors that impact the entire value chain-reflects a critical shift where finance and regulations are aligning with corporate innovation and financial market responses to redefine sustainable value.”

The Summit is generously sponsored by leading companies and organizations that are supporting important work to advance social sustainability by empowering business, people and communities. The event's Silver level sponsors are Archetype, GSK and STO Building Group, with Kaiterra and WellStat as Bronze level sponsors. The event also features Supporting Organizations, including Cornell University Center for Sustainable Global Enterprise, Excel Dryer, United Nations Global Compact Network USA, GRESB, Incendium, the Milken Institute, SustainabilityX Magazine and The Investment Integration Project (TIIP).

For more information and to register for the event, please visit IWBI's Summit registration page .

What Summit Speakers and Supporters Are Saying:

Harun Asad, Senior Director, Sustainability, Genentech , said, "I'm excited to join IWBI's inaugural Social Sustainability Summit! At Roche and Genentech, we have long supported social dimensions of sustainability such as impact on patients and society, health and well-being, and DEI. It's inspiring to see IWBI leveraging their voice, platform and products to bring even more emphasis, clarity and standards to this important theme."

“Well-being has become a powerful strategy for corporations to differentiate and advance their social sustainability goals,” said Liam Bates, CEO and Co-founder, Kaiterra .“Real estate leaders today have a unique ability to shape spaces that prioritize community health, comfort and resilience-indoor air quality (IAQ) being a prime example. With people spending 90% of their time indoors, clean air not only benefits individuals but also fosters stronger, more equitable communities. This approach aligns with sustainable development focused on human needs, delivering measurable outcomes and a clear return on investment.”

"Honestly, the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive is huge for social sustainability,” said Jana Martins, former Climate and Trade Lead, European Parliament .“It's making companies think about their impact on workers, communities and end-users - and report in more detail if it really matters."

“Sustainability is not just about preserving the planet for future generations; it's about creating a world where social equity, economic opportunity and environmental stewardship go hand in hand,” said Arsha Cazazian-Clement, Head of Corporate Real Estate - Americas and Global Head of Sustainability - GCS, Blackstone .

"Integrating social KPIs into sustainable finance creates a unified framework where goals are aligned, progress is measurable and efforts are resilient,” said Ayris Scales, Senior Vice President, Social Responsibility and Global Initiatives, Nareit .“This approach ensures that capital drives lasting, equitable outcomes, bridging the gap between financial returns and meaningful social impact."

“Social sustainability requires sustained efforts from both public and private sectors,” added Kevin Chow, Deputy Chief Representative, Hong Kong Monetary Authority New York Representative Office .

“Aligning social sustainability initiatives with the bottom line can drive meaningful and just impact at a more efficient rate,” said Michael Hogan, Senior Associate - ESG, Hines .“Social sustainability equals investment value creation.”

