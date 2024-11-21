Shocking! Florida Mother Arrested For Allegedly Attempting To Drown Teenage Daughter In Bathtub

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Florida authorities have launched a investigation following the death of a 14-year-old girl, allegedly at the hands of her mother, Kelsey Glover, 35. The incident, which unfolded in Osceola County, has shocked the local community and raised questions about what led to the violent altercation.

Emergency Call Leads Florida Deputies to Scene of Disturbance

Deputies responded to reports of an armed disturbance at a residential property. According to Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez, the situation was still unfolding when law enforcement arrived.



Upon entry, officers encountered Glover attempting to strike a witness with a hammer. The witness had reportedly intervened in an effort to save the teenager.

Witnesses told police they saw Glover holding her daughter's head underwater in a bathtub and that the teen was unresponsive in an upstairs bathroom.

"They tried to stop her but were not successful. Eventually, Ms. Glover began attacking and chasing these witnesses around the house with a hammer," Lopez said.

Officers subdued Kelsey Glover and secured the scene. The teen was found unresponsive in an upstairs bathroom, where witnesses claimed to have seen Glover holding the girl's head underwater in a bathtub.

Florida Teen Pronounced Dead at Hospital

The 14-year-old girl was transported to a hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. The precise cause of death has not yet been confirmed, with authorities awaiting a medical examiner's report.



There were four people in the house during the incident: Glover, the victim, another child and a person who resides with them, Lopez said.