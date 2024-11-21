Russia Launches 'Experimental' Ballistic Missile With Hypersonic Warhead Putin Says, 'Ukraine Has No Means To...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Russia-Ukraine war: Russian President Vladimir said Thursday that Russia carried out a strike with a“ballistic missile with a non-nuclear hypersonic warhead” with a medium range on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro.

It was in response to Ukraine's use of American and British long-range weapons, Putin said in a televised statement.“Our missilemen called it 'Oreshnik,'” he added, claiming Ukraine has“no means” to counter the new“Oreshnik” missiles.

The“experimental” Russian missile carried multiple warheads, according to a CNN report citing two US officials and one Western official, in what may be the first time such a weapon has been used in war.

Ukraine's foreign ministry said it has“the full right under international law to hit any legitimate military targets in the territory of Russia” with long-range missiles.

Putin's warning:“We consider ourselves entitled to use our weapons against the military facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against our facilities, and in the event of an escalation of aggressive actions, we will respond just as decisively and in kind,” the Russian leader said, referring to Ukraine's use of six US-made ATACMS missiles and of British-French Storm Shadow systems. The Pentagon responded by describing Putin's remarks as“dangerous, reckless rhetoric.”

The US was notified: Russia warned the United States ahead of the launch of its missile through the National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, the Kremlin and Pentagon said.“The warning was sent in a standing automatic mode 30 minutes before the launch,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said.