Stablecoins are quickly becoming the standard in the casino industry, with almost 80% of the platforms accepting Tether's USDT or some other stablecoins. According to Innovate Change, a prominent online gaming analysis company, stablecoins are changing the way crypto casinos work with their ability to provide a stable value, low transaction fees, and fast transaction processing times, all of which are important in increasing user satisfaction in a competitive gaming market.

Stablecoin adoption brings stability to crypto casinos

USDT on the TRON network has emerged as the favored currency of choice in the crypto casino world and provides users with a sense of stability in an otherwise unstable market. TRON can now process an amazing amount of USDT transactions per day, $53 billion, compared to Visa's $42 billion per day average.

This high-volume transaction capability speaks to the network's applicability to crypto casinos, where fast and inexpensive transactions are paramount to providing a seamless gaming experience.



Stablecoins help crypto casinos address players' concerns about cryptocurrency price swings by offering a steady, dependable transaction method, - said a representative from Innovate Change. - This shift makes crypto casinos accessible to a broader audience who seek the benefits of digital currencies without the risk of sudden value fluctuations."

Innovate Change looks at why TRON has become the go-to blockchain for crypto casinos, mainly because of its low fees and incredibly fast transactions that are suited for the fast-paced nature of online gaming. USDT and other stablecoins are the backbone of TRON and are easy to deposit and withdraw from, which is necessary for quick and convenient gambling. TRON’s USDT daily transaction volume has even surpassed Visa’s, highlighting its ability to handle massive transaction loads at a fraction of the cost, providing a significant edge over other blockchain networks.

Growing popularity and adoption rates

As reported by Innovate Change, the growing popularity of stablecoins in crypto casinos is indicative of a broader trend in gaming toward stable, reliable transaction methods. Tether recently reported over 45.5 million active USDT wallets on TRON, underscoring its appeal for rapid, low-cost transactions. Last month, TRON processed a record volume of stablecoin transactions, with $424 billion in USDT transactions. This is particularly the case in regions where traditional banking services are either unavailable or expensive, making secure and reliable payment systems highly attractive to participants.

TRON’s cost-effective, high-speed transaction capabilities make it ideal for crypto casinos, where players benefit from low fees and the ability to move funds seamlessly. Innovate Change points out that this accessibility makes for an easier, friendlier betting environment, especially for those avid gamers whose lifestyle depends on the low-cost, fast transactions that make their gaming that much better.

Innovate Change says that the good thing about stablecoins such as USDT is that they have the advantages of cryptocurrency, yet they are as stable as fiat. However, stablecoins are different because they have a set value (unlike regular cryptocurrencies) so the players don't lose money while they play. This coupled with TRON's speed enables transactions in real time, something that is now expected in online casinos, for if a player's money is immediately accessible to them, they are much more likely to continue playing.

As the digital gaming world continues to grow Innovate Change believes that stablecoin usage will only rise, for the simple reason that as gamers realize it is possible to transfer money instantly, securely, and almost free, they will. That propensity for "safe and secure" payments only highlights the need for secure, digital payment systems in gaming, and stablecoin-based casinos rule the roost in online gambling.

