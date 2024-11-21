عربي


Switzerland Donates Equipment To Ensure Heat Supply To Odesa

Switzerland Donates Equipment To Ensure Heat Supply To Odesa


11/21/2024 9:10:59 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland has donated four powerful pumps to Odesa as humanitarian aid to help ensure the city's heating supply ahead of winter amid Russian attacks.

The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine wrote this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, new equipment worth UAH 12 million has already been installed at the city's utility company, which serves more than 100,000 consumers and more than 421 administrative buildings, including medical, educational, cultural and religious institutions.


Switzerland Donates Equipment To Ensure Heat Supply To Odesa Image

“In the conditions of constant attacks on the country's energy system, the pumps will significantly reduce the level of energy consumption and help provide heat to the central part of Odesa. As the temperatures drop, Swiss Humanitarian Aid is stepping up efforts to support the country's population,” the report says.


Switzerland Donates Equipment To Ensure Heat Supply To Odesa Image

As Ukrinform reported, Switzerland will provide additional funding for Ukraine's reconstruction projects.


Switzerland Donates Equipment To Ensure Heat Supply To Odesa Image

Photo: Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine

