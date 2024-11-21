Switzerland Donates Equipment To Ensure Heat Supply To Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Switzerland has donated four powerful pumps to Odesa as humanitarian aid to help ensure the city's heating ahead of winter amid Russian attacks.

The Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine wrote this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

As noted, new equipment worth UAH 12 million has already been installed at the city's utility company, which serves more than 100,000 consumers and more than 421 administrative buildings, including medical, educational, cultural and religious institutions.

“In the conditions of constant attacks on the country's energy system, the pumps will significantly reduce the level of energy consumption and help provide heat to the central part of Odesa. As the temperatures drop, Swiss Humanitarian Aid is stepping up efforts to support the country's population,” the report says.

As Ukrinform reported, Switzerland will provide additional funding for Ukraine's reconstruction projects.

Photo: Embassy of Switzerland in Ukraine