Russian Attacks On NPP Substations: Ukraine Urges IAEA To Take More Drastic Measures

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine calls for more drastic measures to be taken against the aggressor state of Russia over its attempts to provoke a radiation accident by attacking the substations that are critical to the operation of nuclear power (NPPs).

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian German Galushchenko at a meeting with EU ambassadors in Vienna, Austria, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian Energy .

“It is critical to take more drastic measures against Russia. Otherwise, it looks like a waste of time. After the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) highlighted the importance of these plants, the level of attacks is increasing. Another wave of massive attacks only confirms the seriousness of the situation,” Galushchenko said.

He mentioned that, on November 17, 2024, Russia deliberately targeted the critical substations, which had been recognized by the IAEA as essential for the safety of NPPs.

“Blackout or emergency shutdown of nuclear power plants is their top priority. Consequently, the risks of any nuclear accident are incredibly high,” Galushchenko warned.

In his words, thanks to Ukraine's air defenses and the coordinated efforts of Ukrainian power engineers, a catastrophic scenario was avoided. However, Russia continues attempts to destroy the energy infrastructure objects that are critical to nuclear energy.

The Ukrainian official also provided the details of Russia's November 21 attack, which put the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP on the verge of blackout for the second time in a week.

A reminder that, on the morning of November 21, 2024, one of two power lines supplying Zaporizhzhia NPP was de-energized following Russian shelling . If the remaining power line gets disconnected, Europe's largest nuclear power plant will face a complete blackout.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry