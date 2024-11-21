Hamas Claims Killing Of 15 Zionist Soldiers In N. Gaza Over 44,000 Palestinians Killed By Zionist Soldiers

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 22 (NNN-WAFA) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced yesterday that, its fighters had killed 15 Israeli Zionist at close range, in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

In a press statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated that, its fighters engaged an Israeli infantry unit of 15 soldiers and killed them all at close range.

In a separate statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that, they had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Tandem shell near the Safatawi area, west of Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said, it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles, near the Jabalia Services Club in central Jabalia Camp, using standard 60mm mortar shells.

As usual, the Israeli Zionist army has not released any statements regarding these attacks.

Since Oct 7, last year, the Israeli regime has conducted a large-scale war against Hamas in Gaza, causing over 44,000 deaths and significant destruction to homes and infrastructure, according to figures released by the Gaza-based health authorities.– NNN-WAFA