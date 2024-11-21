Inclusion Of Countries From Africa, Latin America For Permanent Seat Must For Effective UNSC: Parvathaneni Harish

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Nov 22 (IANS) Reiterating the call for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Parvathaneni Harish, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, has said that India has underscored equal geographical representation in the permanent seat category, especially the inclusion of countries from Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean, which is essential for a legitimate and effective Council.

He also said that the current structure of the UNSC undermines the organisation's credibility and effectiveness.

Speaking at the Plenary of the Intergovernmental Negotiations on UNSC reform on Wednesday, Harish said, "My delegation agrees with the assertion that the UN Security Council in its current design is detrimental to the credibility and effectiveness of the UN and must be addressed at the earliest. We need a UN Security Council that reflects the new multipolar world of today."

"India underscores equitable geographical representation in the permanent category. In particular, the inclusion of regions such as Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean is essential for a legitimate and effective Council," he added.

This inclusion, Harish argued, is vital for making the UNSC more representative of the global community and more effective in addressing the world's most pressing challenges.

In his statement, Harish reaffirmed India's commitment to a reformed UNSC that reflects the evolving global dynamics and the diverse interests of the international community.

Harish also clarified India's position on the reform process, rejecting claims made by so-called cross-regional groups based on faith or religion, emphasising that such factors should not serve as the basis for representation in the Council.

Harish highlighted India's support for creating new non-permanent seats while maintaining that such expansion should be limited to the non-permanent category.

India's reform proposal remains focused on ensuring all regions have a fair and meaningful voice in the Security Council's decision-making processes.