Russia's Official Gets Order On Mysterious Call During Conference About Putin's Strike On Ukraine: 'We Are Not...' Watch
Date
11/21/2024 8:16:14 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Russian foreign Ministry representative, Maria Zakharova, received a mysterious call during a press conference. According to the video, the caller asked her not to comment about Vladimir Putin's inter-ballistic missile launch on Ukraine.
The press conference was held hours after Russia allegedly launched a fresh round of air attacks, this time with intermediate-range ballistic missiles, on Ukraine.
Russia's fresh
attack on Ukraine
In response to the approval of the US and UK to attack Russian territory with advanced Western weapons, Russia fired a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile at the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Thursday, reported Reuters.
The fresh attacks were made after President Vladimir Putin said that Russia's war against Ukraine interfered by“elements of global character”
"A regional conflict in Ukraine previously provoked by the West has acquired elements of a global character," Reuters quoted Putin in an address to the nation carried by state television after 8 p.m. in Moscow (1700 GMT).
Criticising the fresh attack by Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said that the use of new missile signals a“a clear and severe escalation” in the war and called for strong worldwide condemnation.
MENAFN21112024007365015876ID1108913310
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.