Venezuela Justifies Suspension Of Flights To Panama And Other Countries And Claims It Is A 'Protection Mechanism'

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Venezuelan Ramón Velásquez defended the measure, while the country's Airline Association said the country had lost more than 50% of its air connections. With the suspension of flights to Panama, Peru and the Dominican Republic, Venezuela lost more than 95 weekly flights, in addition to those with Chile . Venezuelan Transport Minister Ramón Velásquez said the decision to suspend commercial flights with Panama, the Dominican Republic, Peru and Chile is a“protection mechanism for the people,” the state-run channel Venezolana de Televisión (VTV) reported on Thursday. Migration officially confirms that expired passports of Venezuelans will be valid for different procedures. Who can enter Venezuela with an expired passport? Venezuela extends suspension of flights with Panama until October 30.“This measure with countries like Panama, the Dominican Republic, Peru and Chile are decisions that have been taken by the high government as a mechanism to protect the people to prevent people with some nefarious intentions from entering our country,” said Velásquez, quoted in a press release from VTV.

He added that trade relations with these nations“are maintained and within the development of the economy.”

Velásquez indicated that they are“coordinating” with the airlines the“actions to be taken,” but -he said- they hope that in“a reasonable time,” which he did not specify,“the number of frequencies that were held with these countries can be resumed.”

The minister said that at this time it is“a situation of extreme security” to“maintain control of all passengers, both national and foreign,” who enter the Caribbean nation.

On September 25, the Venezuelan government suspended commercial air operations with Chile for an undetermined period, a source from the Ministry of Transport told EFE.

According to a NOTAM issued by the National Institute of Civil Aeronautics (INAC), attached to that State portfolio,“air commercial operations for passenger transport to and from the Republic of Chile are suspended.”

Authorities suspended these operations a day after Chilean President Gabriel Boric, in his speech before the UN General Assembly, called the Venezuelan government a“dictatorship,” accusing it of trying to“steal” the July 28 elections, in which Nicolás Maduro was declared the winner by the National Electoral Council (CNE).

The suspension of flights with Chile is in addition to the“temporary” cessation of air operations with Panama, the Dominican Republic and Peru, in force since July 31 by order of the Venezuelan Executive, in rejection of“the interference of right-wing governments” regarding the presidential elections, the results of which are still unknown in detail.

The president of the Venezuelan Association of Airlines (ALAV), Marisela de Loaiza, recently told EFE that the suspension of flights with Panama, the Dominican Republic and Peru is a“political” measure with which the oil-producing country reduced its international connectivity by 54%.

Of the 181 international flights per week that existed before the measure, there were 83 left, that is, 98 fewer, which equates to about 15,000 weekly seats that are no longer available, according to the association.