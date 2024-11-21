(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

STERLING, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bad weather and visors on motorcycle helmets don't really mix. When the humidity rises, the visor mists over. That's just physics for you. So far, your options have been to either try to wipe it or admit defeat and park the bike. Sure, there are products on the to prolong the inevitable, but if you have ridden a bike in weather bad enough, for long enough, you know that eventually all existing solutions fail, and instead of the road ahead, all you see is the foggy inner surface of your visor. But that's about to change!

VISIN Brings NASA-Grade Technology to Motorcyclists with New Heated Helmet Visors.

VISIN Heated Helmet Visors provide NASA-Grade technology to all motorcyclists, allowing safer and further travels when fog and inclement weather is present.

Providing clear vision in any weather is the VISIN Heated Visor Insert

that will keep the visor mist-free for up to eight hours.

The insert, designed and produced in the UK, has a universal fit, and can be fitted to any helmet. Powered by a multi-purpose, integrated power pack, VISIN is the first – and only – heated universal visor accessory designed specifically to provide bikers, snowmobile riders and other helmet wearers with unrivalled visibility in adverse weather conditions.

The exceptional performance of VISIN substantially exceeds the performance of the closest competitor products in keeping the visor mist-free. VISIN also has a higher light transmission level than other visor inserts, making it the only legal product of its kind in the market for both day- and night-time use.

How Does VISIN Work?

The system consists of a visor insert, a battery pack/controller and a wire connecting the two.

The conductive transparent coating of the visor insert allows electricity to pass across the film and instantly generate heat. This heating feature is what makes VISIN different from the competitors. On visors, the heat quickly clears any mist and prevents recurrence of further fogging – providing riders with a clear field of vision without the need to raise visors.

Providing a sustained mist-free field of vision for up to eight hours between charges, and functioning effectively without riders having to open their visors or even helmet vents, VISIN keeps riders dry, warm and safe – enabling them to enjoy the ride and focus on the road ahead with enhanced safety and comfort.

Whilst the system is active, power is continuously applied to the insert. There's also a boost function which lasts for 40 seconds and increases the power 2.5 times. This rapidly clears the visor in more severe weather conditions.

VISIN operates in temperatures between -4°F and 140°F.

How Did VISIN Come About?

The VISIN Heated Visor Insert is the brainchild of Jason Eite from Diamond Coatings Ltd. (Facilities in the US and United Kingdom). The company has a strong track record of supplying the aerospace, automotive, military and medical sectors with coating solutions for demanding applications. One recent project saw them supply custom coatings for the European Space Agency and NASA's Solar Orbiter exploring and observing the sun.

The team at Diamond Coatings are avid motorcyclists, and having all experienced the unpleasantness of foggy visors, decided to design and build their very own heated demisting visor accessory. Combining the team's background in the design, development and supply of heater solutions to the aerospace, defence and medical industries with their expert knowledge and skills in creating high-quality conductive optical coatings, Diamond Coatings developed a film that can be easily applied to the visor of any helmet – and so VISIN was created. The product is made within the company's world-class manufacturing facilities in the UK, with 100% quality in all critical manufacturing processes assured.

Current Range of Products

VISIN's current product family includes:



Universal Sport insert



Universal Enduro insert



Shoei Neotec and compatible visors insert



Arai Tour-X4 insert



Arai Tour-X5 insert



Shoei Hornet ADV insert



COMING SOON Schuberth C5

COMING SOON BMW System 7

COMING SOON BMW GS Carbon EVO

COMING SOON Arai VAS-V Max COMING SOON Klim Krios

VISIN in the US

The VISIN Heated Visor Insert is available to purchase in the United States online through Moto Machines at

. There are two universal-fit inserts that sell for $222.72 (one for road helmets, one for enduro-style lids), among other helmet-specific fitments, more of which are being added to the range all the time.

Moto Machines is the exclusive importer for VISIN in the US. A family-owned business located outside Washington D.C., Moto Machines also happens to have British roots in the West Midlands, much like VISIN. Moto Machines imports and distributes premium motorcycle accessories from all over the world, and has a vast catalog catering to over 700 different motorcycle models and thousands of quality products to choose from, helping riders travel further and more comfortably. They tirelessly strive to have both the best products on the market and customer service possible.



Ed

Stiley from Moto Machines said: "We are excited to be the exclusive distributor for VISIN, a product that we believe will change motorcycling forever. We are all about providing the tools needed for you and your motorcycle to travel further and this product accomplishes exactly that."



CONTACT: [email protected]



SOURCE Moto Machines

