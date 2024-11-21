Business France India, Le Cordon Bleu Gurugram And Indo-French Chamber Of Commerce Celebrate Excellence In French Patisserie

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, November 21, 2024: Business France India, the French Trade and Commission, Le Cordon Bleu at GD Goenka University, one of the premier hospitality education institutions in the world, in association with the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce and Industry, are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of the French Patisserie Competition, celebrating the finest French pastry talent across India.



The competition concluded with a grand award ceremony at the Embassy of France in New Delhi. he remarkable competition showcased the outstanding skills and creativity of pastry chefs from five major cities: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Puducherry, and Bengaluru. The regional finals were held within the Embassy of France as well as the four General Consulates of France in India. The four General Consuls of France took part in the Competition as Jury Members.



The competition journey commenced with 40 talented contestants competing for a coveted spot in the Finale. After a series of rigorous and inspiring rounds, 13 exceptional finalists emerged, representing their cities with pride and passion. The grand finale featured an impressive display of culinary artistry, culminating in the announcement of the winners.



The winners of the French Patisserie Competition included:



Prerna Kothari, Senior Learning Facilitator at Le Cordon Bleu School of Hospitality & Tourism, GD Goenka University, Gurugram

Akash Khandelwal, Senior Sous Chef at Sheraton Hotel, New Delhi

Sayali S. Avhad, Entrepreneur and Owner of Chef Lee Bakes and Assistant Professor at Lexicon Institute of Hotel Management, Pune



The winner of the event, Chef Prerna Kothari, was awarded a trip to Paris, in the form of flight tickets and a stay at Le Mathurin Paris Hôtel & Spa.



The event was graced by esteemed guests, including the Ambassador of France to India, H.E Mr. Thierry Mathou, representatives from all corners of the F&B industry, Business France, Le Cordon Bleu and the Indo-French Chamber of Commerce. The judges, recognised for their expertise in the culinary arts, lauded the contestants for their dedication, innovation, and exceptional craftsmanship.



"We are thrilled to witness the amazing talent and creativity displayed by all the participants. This competition not only celebrates the art of French patisserie but also strengthens the culinary ties between India and France. Le Cordon Bleu at GD Goenka University is proud to be a part of this platform where culinary enthusiasts and experts from across the world come together to promote a tradition of excellence,'' said H.E Mr. Thierry Mathou, Ambassador of France to India.



The award ceremony was a vibrant celebration, incorporating numerous activities and highlights. The guests had the chance to enjoy catering provided by the Lalit, Hospitality Partner of the event.



In addition to the awards, the event also served as a venue for networking and collaboration among culinary professionals, fostering a sense of community and shared passion for the art of patisserie.





About GD Goenka University



Established in 2013 and located in Gurugram, Delhi NCR, GD Goenka University is a leading multi-disciplinary institution of higher education. Established with a vision to redefine education and empower the next generation of thought leaders, the university rooted in a rich heritage of culture and armed with a forward-looking approach, offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes that transcend traditional boundaries and equip our students with the skills and knowledge to thrive in an ever-evolving global economy. Committed to academic rigor, research and innovation, and holistic development, the university is dedicated to nurturing intellectual curiosity, fostering creativity, and producing socially responsible global citizens.



A forerunner in implementing best-practices of the NEP 2020, the university operates 8 schools and hosts a diverse body of 6000+ students and 11000+ alumni from over 45 countries. It is recognised by UGC and BCI and is a member of prestigious national and international organisations including Association of Indian Universities (AIU), Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) and International Association of Universities (IAU). It is recognized by QS IGUAGE as a "Diamond" rated University for teaching and learning.



The university is located on a 60-acre sustainable campus and features state-of-the-art facilities including smart classrooms, research and design labs, experience centres, sports facilities of international scale including a shooting range and a half-Olympic size swimming pool and world-class air-conditioned hostels.





About Le Cordon Bleu



Founded in Paris in 1895, Le Cordon Bleu is considered today the largest network of culinary and hospitality schools in the world with more than 35 institutes in 20 countries and 20,000 students of over 100 nationalities are trained every year. Le Cordon Bleu combines innovation and creativity with tradition through its certificates, diplomas, bachelors and master degrees. Through our international faculty of Le Cordon Bleu Master Chefs and industry professionals, Le Cordon Bleu applies its distinctive teaching methodology where students gain experience through hands-on learning.





About Business France



Business France is the public consulting business serving the international development of the French economy. It is responsible for fostering export-led growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating foreign investment in France.



It promotes France's firms, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the VIE international internship program. Business France has more than 1,400 personnel, both in France and in 53 countries throughout the world.



In 2023, support from Business France made it possible to generate €3.3 billion in additional export revenues for French SMEs and mid-size companies, accounting for more than 27,111 jobs created or planned. Business France supported 58% of the 1,815 foreign investment decisions in 2023, accounting for 67% of the 59,254 jobs created or maintained nationwide.





Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Manav Khanna

Email :...