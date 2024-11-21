Serbian Trade Minister Tomislav Momirovic resigns after fatal collapse of railway station

(MENAFN) Serbian Foreign Trade Tomislav Momirovic resigned on Wednesday following the tragic collapse of a concrete awning at a railway station earlier this month, which resulted in 15 deaths. In his resignation letter, Momirovic expressed gratitude to President Aleksandar Vucic for his trust and service, but stated he would step down in light of the incident. Momirovic had previously served as Minister of Construction, Transport, and Infrastructure from 2020 to 2022, before taking on his role in foreign and internal trade.



This resignation comes after Goran Vesic, the Serbian Minister of Construction, resigned on November 5 under public pressure due to the same incident at the Novi Sad Railway Station. Vucic had suggested that more resignations could follow in relation to the tragedy, indicating a broader governmental response to the incident.



Meanwhile, opposition groups have continued to voice strong criticism of the government's handling of the collapse. On Tuesday and Wednesday, opposition members, alongside local activists, attempted to block entrances to the Novi Sad Courthouse, demanding justice for the victims and the release of politicians and activists arrested during protests about the collapse. The protests were marked by scuffles between MPs and the police, with reports indicating one MP became ill after a confrontation.



As public outcry continues, the situation has escalated, with demonstrators calling for accountability and transparency in the investigation into the accident. The pressure on the Serbian government to take responsibility is mounting, with both political and public figures demanding swift action.

