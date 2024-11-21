Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces kill 42 in attack on Wad Oshaib village

(MENAFN) At least 42 people have been killed in an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Wad Oshaib village in Al-Jazira state, central Sudan. The incident, which occurred over two days, is being reported by local sources, including the Al-Jazira Conference, an activist group. The group has accused the RSF of committing mass killings and other violations against civilians in the region, although the RSF has not commented on these allegations.



According to the statement issued by the Al-Jazira Conference, the RSF forces began their attack on Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning, shooting and killing 42 people. Additionally, 27 others reportedly died due to the siege imposed by the RSF and the lack of access to medical care. The statement indicated that the RSF's blockade prevented people from getting the food, medicine, and other supplies they needed, which contributed to the fatalities.



The RSF's assault on the village was not an isolated incident but part of ongoing tensions in Al-Jazira. The RSF initially attacked the area last Thursday, looting properties, terrorizing residents, and enforcing a strict blockade on the village. The siege has resulted in the spread of epidemics, further exacerbating the crisis for the affected residents.



The violence between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has escalated in Al-Jazira since October 20, following the defection of RSF commander Abu Aqla Kikil, who pledged his allegiance to the SAF. By December 2023, Kikil's faction of the RSF had taken control of multiple cities in the state, including Wad Madani, the capital. The RSF now controls much of Al-Jazira, with exceptions around Al-Manaqil and its surrounding areas.

MENAFN21112024000045015839ID1108910407