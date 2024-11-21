This Win Will Inspire Young Girls To Play Hockey, Says Salima Tete After India’S WACT 2024 Title Win

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 21 (IANS) The Indian Women's Hockey Team secured the Bihar Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) Rajgir 2024 title on Wednesday with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over China in the final. This triumph marked India's third championship win in the tournament, following earlier victories in 2016 and 2023. With this title, India has joined South Korea as the most successful team in the history of the ACT, with both nations now holding three titles each.

Reflecting on the victory, Indian team captain Salima Tete expressed her gratitude for the incredible support they received in Rajgir.“Playing in Rajgir was a special experience, especially since it was the first international hockey tournament hosted here. The energy and encouragement from the crowd were unmatched, and it gave us an added boost throughout the competition. I truly believe this victory will inspire more young girls to take up hockey and further elevate the sport in India. We are thrilled to be able to bring this win to our fans and our nation.”

Looking ahead, Salima shared the team's aspirations for future international events, emphasising their commitment to qualifying for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.“While we celebrate this win, our focus remains on long-term goals. We are working hard every day, trusting the process, and staying dedicated to delivering our best in every tournament. Our ultimate aim is to bring more laurels to India and make the country proud,” she said.

Notably, Salima will next feature in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, where women's teams will participate for the first time in the league's history. Representing Soorma Hockey Club, she expressed excitement about playing in her hometown, Ranchi, where most of the women's HIL matches will be held.

“I am super excited to participate in the HIL, and it's even more special because women's teams are competing for the first time. Playing in Ranchi will be a surreal experience, given how passionate the fans are there. Their energy will be a big motivation for me, and I'm eager to give my best to help my team win,” the 22-year-old midfielder said.

India entered the Bihar ACT Rajgir 2024 as defending champions and showcased exceptional dominance throughout the tournament. They began with a commanding 4-0 win over Malaysia, followed by a closely contested 3-2 victory against South Korea. Their group-stage campaign also included a 13-0 demolition of Thailand and back-to-back 3-0 victories over China and Japan. In the semis, India overcame Japan 2-0 before edging past China in a tightly contested Final.

The team's overall performance was remarkable, as they finished the tournament with 29 goals scored and only two conceded, maintaining clean sheets in six matches. Moreover, Indian forward Deepika emerged as the tournament's top scorer, with an impressive tally of 11 goals.