Zulal Wellness Resort Unveils New Wellness Bundles To Address Common Life-Disrupting Health Issues

Doha, Qatar: The world's first contemporary showcase of Traditional Arabic and Islamic (TAIM), Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar, has launched three new wellness bundles, designed to complement the resort's existing comprehensive retreats while further supporting rejuvenation, optimum and enhanced wellbeing.

The bundles focus on pain relief, stress management and through a healthy lifestyle, each combining a range of treatments and transformative therapies to address these common life-disrupting health and lifestyle concerns. Located on the gentle shores of the Arabian Gulf, Zulal Wellness Resort embraces sustainable lifestyle changes, combining traditional holistic practices with Western medicine, creating an immersive wellness experience that helps guests find a deep sense of wellbeing.

Pain Management Bundle

The Pain Management Bundle combines scientific and alternative healing methods to effectively address the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of pain. This comprehensive therapy selection is designed to provide relief and support rehabilitation, fostering a healthier and more active lifestyle:

TECAR Winback Therapy - Tecar massage (Winback) uniquely blends classic physiotherapy massage with advanced radio wave therapy to enhance natural tissue regeneration and healing. This non-invasive treatment is highly effective for quickly restoring function in sport-related and repetitive-use injuries.

Wellness Rehab - While exercise is essential for maintaining health, improper techniques can lead to injury, pain, and discomfort. Wellness rehab exercise therapy tailors guests' current workout routines to correct posture, improve muscle function, enhance balance, and boost overall mobility.

Chronic Pain Therapy - Comprising a comprehensive physical assessment and personalised therapeutic plan, the resort's Chronic Pain Therapy utilises a combination of phsiotherapy techniques, including TENS nerve stimulation and ultrasound, to deliver effective and lasting relief from chronic pain.

Muscle Ease Massage - This tailored deep massage is infused with arnica oil and designed to alleviate aches and pains from overuse or a sedentary lifestyle. Combining firm pressure, cross-fibre techniques and full-body stretching, this treatment supports accelerated recovery after intense exercise and exceptional tension relief.

Super Stretch – This fully personalised stretch session, with one of the resort's expert fitness instructors, focuses on assisted passive stretching techniques to enhance mobility and flexibility.

Stress Management Bundle

Crafted for individuals seeking to revitalise mind, body, and spirit, The Stress Management Bundle is tailored towards relaxation. replenishment, and immune system enhancement, combining a diverse range of healing traditions and holistic activities:

Watsu - This deeply nurturing therapy, born out of Zen Shiatsu, takes place in a special pool with lukewarm water. Utilising the water's natural support, guests' therapist gently massages away muscle tension while guiding them through fluid, rhythmic movements and stretches. This harmonious process fosters both physical relaxation and emotional release, creating a profoundly restorative experience.

Massage Al-Batin - This holistic, TAIM-inspired internal organ massage is both soothing and therapeutic. Complemented by warm jade stone techniques and targeting the abdomen, where stress and negative emotions often accumulate, Al-Baton assists with releasing energetic tension to promote long-lasting health and vitality.

Signature Tadleek with Heated Stones – Utilising heated volcanic stones, strategically placed along the body's meridian points, warm oil is gently massaged into the muscles to ease away tension, recharge the body, and create a renewed sense of calm.

Craniosacral Therapy - Using rhythmic motions in the cranial bones to promote fluid movement through the brain, spinal cord and nervous system, this profound yet gentle movement promotes balance and harmony at the deepest levels.

Pranayama Breathing - Guests are guided through a session of effective yogic breathing techniques, designed to energise the body and quiet the mind and enable individuals to discover the profound effect this breathing method can have on everyday life.

Weight Loss Bundle

Designed to kickstart healthy weight loss through a sustainable lifestyle approach, the Weight Loss Bundle promotes long-term weight management and enhanced well-being:

Infrared Capsule - Clinically proven to raise core body temperature, promoting detoxification, weight loss, muscle recovery, and more, the Infrared Capsule is one of the most advanced infrared heat body therapies. The only sauna system equipped with built-in chromotherapy lighting, it utilises an LED array to deliver the ancient healing benefits of light and colour therapy for enhanced health and harmony.

Personal Training - Personalised programmes are curated by the resort's fitness instructors and tailored to the individual's abilities, while expert guidance and motivations supports guests in achieving results aligned with their unique wellness goals.

LPG - One of the latest innovations in wellbeing technology, the LPG Endermologie electronic massage device targets and firms problem areas, while the application of anti-cellulite gel helps to smooth, firm and deeply nourish skin.

Aqua Aerobics - This low to no-impact aerobics activity helps guests improve their cardiovascular performance, while building strength.

Massage Al-Batin - The incorporation of the traditional Arabic stomach massage, supports digestive health, as well as overall vitality.

Drawing on Chiva-Som's 29 years of pioneering wellness expertise, Zulal Wellness Resort offers two distinct paths to achieving wellness goals: Zulal Discovery, which invites families to connect and embark on a wellness journey together and the adults-only Zulal Serenity. Each of Zulal Wellness Resort's specialised retreats and programmes, which range from a Therapeutic Cleanse and Stress Reset and Burnout Recovery to Discovery Reconnect and Mind Body Wellness, aim to inspire positive and sustainable lifestyle changes for every guest and is complemented by the resort's signature wellness cuisine.

The addition of the new bundles further enhances guest's wellness journeys, enabling them to focus on sustainable new habits that support overall wellbeing, while tackling life-disrupting health issues, for a renewed sense of wellbeing across mind, body and spirit.

Each of the bundles cost QAR2,100 and can be added to any Zulal Wellness Resort Retreat. Three-night Zulal Serenity Retreats from QAR16,200 based on two sharing a Serenity Grand Deluxe Room*.

For further information, please visit website or follow @zulalwellnessresort on Facebook or Instagram . To send enquiries, please contact Zulal team at [email protected] .