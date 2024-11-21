Sheikh Abdulrahman Re-Elected As QPC President

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The General Assembly of the Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) re-elected Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Saoud Al Thani as President for the 2024-2028 term.

During the meeting, which was held today at the QPC headquarters, Dr. Hassan Al Ansari was elected as Secretary-General, and Abdulqader Al Motawa as Assistant Secretary General.

Moreover, Mohammed Duhaim Al Dosari and Saleh Yousef Jaber Al Mulla were elected as members of the QPC's Board of Directors.

The Assembly agenda also included the approval of the previous meeting's minutes and the endorsement of last year's financial statements.