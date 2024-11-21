Qatar Thump Bhutan To Register Second Straight Win

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar defeated Bhutan by six wickets to claim their second consecutive victory in the ICC Men's T20 Asia Sub Regional Qualifier B yesterday.

The home side displayed an all-round performance after electing to field at the University of Doha for Science and ground.

Left-arm medium pacer Amir Farooq was the star picking three wickets for only 16 runs as Qatar bowled out Bhutan for 111 runs in 20 overs.

Ikramullah Khan (3-24), Muhammad Jabir (2-22) and Mohammed Nadeem (1-3) were the other wicket-taking bowlers for the hosts.

Ranjung Mikyo Dorji and Gakul Ghalley scored 21 runs apiece for Bhutan.

Later, opening batsman Imal Liyanage fired a 28-ball-51 as Qatar achieved the target with ease in 16.4 overs. Mohammad Ahnaff, who scored 50 in Tuesday's win over Thailand, remained unbeaten on 19.

Farooq was named man of the match for his heroics with the ball. Qatar will take on Cambodia in their next match on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in other matches yesterday, Thailand defeated Cambodia by 16 runs at West End Park International Cricket Stadium while United Arab Emirates recorded a 17-run win over Saudi Arabia at the same venue.

After winning both their respective opening matches, UAE and Qatar are leading the standings with four points each followed by Bahrain and Thailand on two points apiece.

Bhutan, Cambodia and Saudi Arabia are yet to score a point.

Teams securing the top two places in the competition will qualify for the Regional Final, where they will be joined by Nepal, Oman and Papua New Guinea.