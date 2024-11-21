Ahlibank Partners With DHL Express Qatar To Reduce Carbon Emissions
Date
11/21/2024 4:00:17 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank, a leading financial institution in Qatar, has announced a strategic partnership with DHL Express, the world's premier logistics provider, to implement the GoGreen Plus service. This partnership underscores Ahlibank's unwavering commitment to sustainability and aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030.
As a part of the GoGreen Plus initiative, Ahlibank will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% for all future air express shipments. This initiative not only supports the bank's sustainability goals but also enables it to offer climate-neutral shipping options to its clients, with precise calculation of carbon emissions.
“We are proud to collaborate with DHL Express Qatar in adopting the GoGreen Plus service,” said Mr. Meshal Al-Malek, Head of Administration Department at Ahlibank.
Ahmed Elfangary, Country Manager of DHL Express Qatar, commented,“Ahlibank's commitment to sustainability through our GoGreen Plus service highlights the crucial role that businesses can play in supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030.”
MENAFN21112024000063011010ID1108909721
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.