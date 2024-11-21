Ahlibank Partners With DHL Express Qatar To Reduce Carbon Emissions

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ahlibank, a leading institution in Qatar, has announced a strategic partnership with DHL Express, the world's premier logistics provider, to implement the GoGreen Plus service. This partnership underscores Ahlibank's unwavering commitment to sustainability and aligns with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

As a part of the GoGreen Plus initiative, Ahlibank will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 50% for all future air express shipments. This initiative not only supports the bank's sustainability goals but also enables it to offer climate-neutral shipping options to its clients, with precise calculation of carbon emissions.

“We are proud to collaborate with DHL Express Qatar in adopting the GoGreen Plus service,” said Mr. Meshal Al-Malek, Head of Administration Department at Ahlibank.

Ahmed Elfangary, Country Manager of DHL Express Qatar, commented,“Ahlibank's commitment to sustainability through our GoGreen Plus service highlights the crucial role that businesses can play in supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030.”