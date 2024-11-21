Qatar Ready To Host 24Th World Military Equestrian Championship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Chinthana Wasala | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will host riders from 15 countries in the 24th edition of the World Military Equestrian Championship - a premier showjumping gala, the Qatar Military Sports Association announced.

Taking place at the state-of-the-art Longines Arena at Al Shaqab from November 27-30, the Championship will be held under the auspices of the International Military Sports Council (CISM) under the theme 'Friendship through Sport'.

Apart from hosts Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Oman, Egypt, Tunisia, UAE, Turkiye, Italy, France, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Ecuador and Brazil will participate in the Championship.

A total of 75 riders will be in action at the event, organised in collaboration with Al Shaqab, a member of the Qatar Foundation.

Championship's Director Major Khalid Hamad Al Attiyah

During a media briefing held at the Federation's Headquarters, Championship's Director Major Khalid Hamad Al Attiyah announced that each participating country will field three riders for both individual and team competitions.

“The event will be held in a points-accumulation format, with jump heights ranging between 120 cm and 125 cm,” Al Attiyah said.

Deputy Chairman of the Organizing Committee Brigadier Atiq Shaddad Al Ghanim emphasised that Qatar's selection to host the event reflects the trust of the CISM in the country's organisational capabilities, capped by its illustrious track record of hosting successful international competitions.

“The Organising Committee has completed all necessary preparations for what is set to be the largest edition in the history of the championship in terms of the number of participating countries,” Al Ghanim said.

He also added that the Qatar team is ready to compete for podium finishes, building on their recent successes at the Arab Military Equestrian Championship, where they won a silver medal in the team competition and gold in the individual category.

The media coordinator for the championship, Lieutenant Colonel Mansour Hadi Al Shahwani, stated that all preparations to host a world-class tournament, adding that the Doha event will see the largest number of countries since the event's inception.

Founded in 1948 in Cannes, France, CISM is one of the largest multidisciplinary organisations in the world, grown to include 141 member organisation, with Qatar joining in 1974. CISM organises various sporting events, providing a stage for military personnel who may previously have met on the battlefield, to meet on the sports playing field, promoting peace and friendship through sports.