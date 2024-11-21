UCLA partners with calstart and electreon to deploy wireless EV charging with state funding support

(MENAFN) Wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging is set to debut on a Southern California university's streets, with a significant price tag largely covered by taxpayers.



The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) is collaborating with CALSTART and Electreon Wireless, Inc. to roll out the charging infrastructure as part of the "UCLA/Westwood Zero Emission Transit Service Expansion: Deploying Wireless Charging at Scale" initiative, according to documents from the California State Agency (CalSTA).



The project has a total budget exceeding USD34.95 million, with USD19.85 million coming from the state.



"The nearly USD20 million in state funding is sourced from the Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program, which is supported by two main funding streams—10 percent of the proceeds from statewide cap-and-trade auctions and a portion of the Transportation Improvement Fee collected during vehicle registration," a CalSTA statement to FOX Business explained.



"The project was selected after a thorough review process, which included a technical committee from several state agencies and departments, as well as an executive selection committee, before receiving approval from the Secretary of Transportation," the statement continued.



To qualify for funding, projects must demonstrate potential for increased ridership and reduced greenhouse gas emissions, according to CalSTA.

