QNB Participated As Strategic Sponsor Of 'Rowad' Conference

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group participated as a Strategic Sponsor of the 'Rowad' and the Arab Entrepreneurship Conference 2024, which was hosted by Qatar Development Bank, in support of SMEs and sustainable growth.

This sponsorship aligns with QNB's strategy to emphasize the importance of supporting SMEs, adopting sustainable business practices, and supporting innovation to build a better future, while reinforcing the bank's commitment to support Qatar National Vision 2030 and strengthening diverse economies.

Commenting on this partnership, Khalid Ahmed Al Sada, Senior Executive Vice President, Group Corporate and Institutional Banking said:“Our sponsorship comes to strengthen our partnership with Qatar Development Bank and provide the necessary support for businesses and initiatives related to sustainable development, being an essential pillar of the Group's long-term strategy. Sustainability and innovation are essential pillars of the Group's vision to help elevate sustainable growth. We are proud to be a part of this unique conference, to help shed the light on the importance of supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs.”

This year's edition of the conference featured a diverse range of activations, all designed to support startups and SMEs. It also provided valuable training and investment opportunities while fostering partnerships that can boost the entrepreneurship ecosystem.

QNB Group stands as the leading financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, recognized as one of the most valuable banking brands in the region. With a robust presence in over 28 countries across three continents, Asia, Europe, and Africa-QNB offers comprehensive financial services and solutions. Our global network, backed by a commitment to innovation and excellence, serves a diverse clientele, spanning corporate, institutional, and retail sectors.