Swara Bhasker Lambasts Trolls Attacking Her 'Conservative' Wardrobe Post-Marriage: 'Fahad Doesn't Fit Stereotype Of...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Swara Bhasker, who remains unapologetically vocal about her views and ideologies, often faces immense trolling for her movie choices, statements, and even clothes. But the Ranjhanaa actress never shies away from giving a befitting reply to the social troll army.

In a recent incident, Swara Bhaske called out the social media troll for criticising her wardrobe choices after marrying NCP leader Fahad Ahmad. The actress also expressed amusement at how her clothing choices became a“national debate.”

The actress even shared her photos with her husband, Fahad Ahmad , in the post.

“I didn't realise my wardrobe choices post marriage are a national cyber debate (bizarre!).. Here are more pics of me post marriage to give Sanghi vermin more fodder for their dung Im sorry @FahadZirarAhmad doesn't fit your stereotype of a conservative Muslim husband. Lol! (SIC),” read a post by Swara Bhaskar on X.

Swara Bhasker shared a couple of photos with the post, including one from her maternity photo shoot and another with her newborn. In one of the photos, Bhaskar is posing with her husband in an off-shoulder gown. Swara Bhaskar criticised social media users for dragging his husband, Fahad Ahmad, and his religion into the debate.

Swara Bhaskar marriage

The actress married Fahad Ahmad, a National Congress Party (NCP) leader who had previously worked as a student activist and politician. She married the leader in 2023, and the two welcomed a baby girl, Rabiya, in September 2023. Before joining the NCP, Fahad had worked as a member of the Samajwadi Party. He fought the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 from the Anushakto Nagar constituency in south-central.

Swara Bhaskar rose to fame by acting in movies like Ranjhanaa, Veere Di Wedding, Tannu Weds Mannu, etc. The actress was last seen in movie Jahan Chaar Yaar. Her upcoming project is Mrs Falani. In an interview with Times of India, Swara Bhaskar had highlighted how she missed out on main roles for her outspoken views. Swara Bhaskar also shed light upon how she was marginalised by filmmakers and industry insiders.