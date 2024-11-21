Lemon Ginger Seals Al Thakira Cup With Commanding Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hassan Ali A M Alabdulmalik-owned Lemon Ginger displayed a performance at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday, cruising to an incredible 13-length triumph to claim the Al Thakira Cup.

The four-year-old bay gelding, expertly guided by jockey Arnaud De Lepine, began the 1700m Local Thoroughbred Premium Maiden race in the middle of the pack. However, a stunning surge in the final stages saw Deborah Amanda Clare Mountain-trained Lemon Ginger power to a dominant feature victory.

Soufiane Saadi rode Awaayid to a second-place finish, while S K Azam, with jockey Alberto Sanna, secured third place in the feature race. Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club Racing Manager Abdulla Rashid Al Kubaisi presented the trophies to the winners.

Also yesterday, the Jassim Ghazali-trained Haya, ridden by Sanna, displayed exceptional speed to clinch a five-and-a-half-length victory in the Thoroughbred Conditions (Fillies & Mares) (Class 2) race.

Meanwhile, jockeys Lukas Delozier and Saadi each celebrated two wins during the action-packed fifth Al Rayyan Race Meeting, which featured seven thrilling races.

Delozier showcased his talent by steering Jihad El Ahmad-trained Tafawok to a commanding five-and-a-quarter-length win in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Novice Plate (Class 5), completing a quickfire double. Earlier, he secured a half-length victory aboard Rudy Andre Nerbonne-trained Galeb Al Shahania in the 1700m Local Purebred Arabian Novice Plate (Class 5).

Saadi opened his winning account by piloting Mohamed Khaled Elahmed-trained Taymoor Al Shahania to a narrow neck win in the Purebred Arabian Handicap 55-75 (Class 5). He followed it up with a brilliant ride with Blazing Sunset, trained by Rashid Al Jehani, clinching the Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4) title with a two-and-a-half-length margin.

The meeting kicked off with a dominant performance by Al Mustafiz, ridden by Gavin Matt Ryan, who claimed the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6) with a four-and-a-half-length victory.

Racing action continues today at Al Uqda Racecourse, which will host the sixth meeting featuring five races. The day will conclude with the highly anticipated Barzan Cup - Thoroughbreds (Class 1 QA Gr3), attracting 13 strong entries.