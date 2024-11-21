Commercial Bank Wins Major Accolade At Mastercard East Arabia Business Forum

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Commercial Bank, a leader in innovative solutions in Qatar, has received a major accolade at Mastercard East Arabia Business Forum held in Singapore for its highest spend per account across the region on its Mastercard Limited Edition World Elite portfolio for the second year in a row.

The awarding ceremony was attended by Shahnawaz Rashid, EGM and Head of Retail Banking of Commercial Bank, and Srikumar Chandrot, Head of Cards Issuance, Products and Portfolio of Commercial Bank. This significant milestone reinforces Commercial Bank's extensive leadership and growing stature in the cards sector and reflects its commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers in Qatar and the region. Over the past six months, Commercial Bank has achieved the highest spending levels and has outpaced local competitors in with three times the domestic transaction volumes, solidifying its position as a market pioneer.

“As Commercial Bank stands at the crossroads of innovation and banking, we feel proud to receive these prestigious awards which embody our unwavering commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and market leadership,” said Rashid.“These accomplishments stand as a tribute to the dedication and hard work of our team, who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional value and service to our customers.”

Commercial Bank continues to redefine the banking landscape through innovation and customer-centric banking solutions in an increasingly digital-first world. The Bank remains committed to providing best-in-class financial services to its customers, driving growth and prosperity in Qatar's banking sector.

Shahnawaz Rashid also took part in the exclusive panel discussion“Sparking Conversation: Can everyone be a winner in today's ecosystem of traditional banks, challenger/digital banks, and fintech? How to make the most of co-opetition dynamics?” in Singapore Fintech Festival alongside EVP Products & Innovation, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, and a leading fintech CEO from the Gulf on the panel. Rashid shared Commercial Bank's perspective on how traditional banks and fintechs can collaborate effectively, creating mutual value for customers while leveraging their unique strengths.

During the discussion, he shed light on the importance of collaboration between traditional banks and fintechs, stating that fintechs bring agility and digital innovation while traditional banks like Commercial Bank offer trust, stability, and comprehensive services built over decades. Together, they harness each other's strengths to drive progress and innovation in the banking sector.